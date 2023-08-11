Hosking Partners LLP Invests $4.81 Million in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Hosking Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 109,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,811,000. Hosking Partners LLP owned approximately 0.21% of Tidewater at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tidewater by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Tidewater in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Tidewater during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Close LLC purchased a new position in Tidewater during the first quarter valued at $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Tidewater alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Tidewater in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Tidewater in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Tidewater in a report on Friday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Tidewater from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.33.

Tidewater Stock Performance

TDW stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.24. The stock had a trading volume of 290,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,431. Tidewater Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.31 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 67.38 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.98.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $193.10 million during the quarter. Tidewater had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 7.21%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tidewater Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tidewater

In related news, Director Robert Robotti acquired 117,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.28 per share, for a total transaction of $7,330,231.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,185,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,422,273.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tidewater

(Free Report)

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore crude oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.