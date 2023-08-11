Hosking Partners LLP Raises Stock Holdings in Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK)

Hosking Partners LLP increased its position in Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,293,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 208,436 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Lesaka Technologies were worth $6,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSAK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Lesaka Technologies by 44.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 21,184 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Lesaka Technologies in the first quarter worth about $47,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lesaka Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Lesaka Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Lesaka Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,549,000. 24.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LSAK traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.61. 19,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,200. Lesaka Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $5.99. The firm has a market cap of $222.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.03.

Lesaka Technologies ( NASDAQ:LSAK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $133.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.33 million. Lesaka Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.06% and a negative net margin of 7.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lesaka Technologies, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Value Capital Partners (Pty) L acquired 6,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $26,919.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,630,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,175,865.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 68,679 shares of company stock valued at $255,631 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lesaka Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

Lesaka Technologies, Inc, a financial technology company, engages in the provision of fintech products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses primarily in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Merchant, and Other. It provides financial services, such as bank accounts, loans, and insurance products.

