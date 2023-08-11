Hosking Partners LLP Sells 11,267 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Hosking Partners LLP decreased its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,267 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 443.0% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 50.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $870,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,013 shares in the company, valued at $905,546.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Liberty Global Price Performance

Shares of Liberty Global stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.64. 695,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,114,060. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Liberty Global plc has a 52 week low of $16.16 and a 52 week high of $23.56. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.24.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 48.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Liberty Global from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LBTYK

Liberty Global Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.