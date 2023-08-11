Hosking Partners LLP Sells 11,861 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Hosking Partners LLP decreased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,836 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,861 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 12,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 131,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,355,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 104,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LSXMK. TheStreet downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Up 1.9 %

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.19. 358,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,680,246. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $22.24 and a 52-week high of $26.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.87 and its 200 day moving average is $30.57.

Insider Transactions at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, Chairman John C. Malone purchased 140,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.70 per share, with a total value of $4,998,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 3,658,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,607,486.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman John C. Malone bought 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.70 per share, with a total value of $4,998,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,658,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,607,486.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total transaction of $434,032.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,360,400.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

See Also

