Hosking Partners LLP Sells 15,136 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hosking Partners LLP cut its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,491 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 15,136 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,351,468,000 after purchasing an additional 51,083,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $1,092,939,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Intel by 4,407.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after buying an additional 16,074,485 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Intel by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,409,835,000 after acquiring an additional 12,241,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Intel by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 19,843,312 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $524,459,000 after acquiring an additional 5,995,350 shares in the last quarter. 60.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTC. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Benchmark raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Intel from $29.50 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.55.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Intel

Intel Stock Performance

INTC traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.52. 7,970,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,846,117. The stock has a market cap of $144.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.63 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $37.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.85.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is -227.26%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also

