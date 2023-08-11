Hosking Partners LLP Sells 3,034 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Hosking Partners LLP decreased its position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,034 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $3,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAR. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 150.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1,129.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $263.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $240.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CAR traded up $3.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $232.13. The stock had a trading volume of 156,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,507. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.83 and a 52 week high of $251.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $218.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.52. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 2.38.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $11.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.79 by $1.22. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 18.37% and a negative return on equity of 500.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $15.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 37.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patrick K. Rankin sold 14,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.55, for a total value of $3,021,438.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,086,563.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

