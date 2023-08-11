Hosking Partners LLP Sells 95,463 Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

Hosking Partners LLP reduced its stake in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 487,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,463 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP owned approximately 0.22% of Rackspace Technology worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $8,901,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 54.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,291,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,054,000 after buying an additional 1,860,141 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,726,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,942,000 after buying an additional 1,832,833 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Rackspace Technology by 346.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,381,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after buying an additional 1,072,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 218.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 864,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 593,162 shares during the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1.25 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $3.50 to $4.15 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $1.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.33.

Rackspace Technology Stock Performance

Shares of RXT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.15. 584,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,815,595. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.11. The company has a market cap of $462.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.75. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $6.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.63.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 3.12% and a negative net margin of 44.32%. The business had revenue of $746.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through two segments, Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

