Hoth Therapeutics (HOTH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Saturday

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Saturday, August 12th.

Hoth Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of HOTH opened at $2.44 on Friday. Hoth Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $12.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day moving average of $2.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hoth Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hoth Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hoth Therapeutics by 7.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 764,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 54,600 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Hoth Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hoth Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hoth Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

About Hoth Therapeutics

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It is involved in the development of HT-001, a topical formulation, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with rash and skin disorders associated with initial and repeat courses of tyrosine kinase epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor therapy; HT-KIT to treat mast-cell derived cancers and anaphylaxis; HT-TBI to treat traumatic brain injury and ischemic stroke; HT-ALZ for the treatment and/or prevention of Alzheimer's or other neuroinflammatory diseases; HT-004 for treatment of asthma and allergies using inhalational administration; HT-003 for the treatment of acne and psoriasis, as well as inflammatory bowel diseases; and HT-002, a novel peptide for treating COVID-19.

