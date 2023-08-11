Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) PT Raised to $57.00

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Barclays from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.08.

Shares of HWM stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $49.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,766,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,874,398. The stock has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.42. Howmet Aerospace has a 1 year low of $30.59 and a 1 year high of $51.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.41.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HWM. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 9.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 299.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 23,910 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

