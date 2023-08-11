Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target Increased to C$8.25 by Analysts at Bank of America

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target raised by Bank of America from C$7.25 to C$8.25 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays raised Hudbay Minerals from an equal weight rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$9.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.25 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.70 to C$10.60 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$9.56.

Shares of HBM opened at C$7.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.06. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of C$5.00 and a twelve month high of C$8.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$6.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.40.

The firm also recently declared a 1 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

