Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target Raised to $599.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $568.00 to $599.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.03% from the company’s previous close.

HUM has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $610.00 to $541.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $576.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Humana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $637.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $591.89.

Get Humana alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on HUM

Humana Price Performance

NYSE:HUM traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $494.91. 746,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,386. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $61.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.67. Humana has a 12 month low of $423.29 and a 12 month high of $571.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $463.32 and a 200 day moving average of $490.59.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.88 by $0.06. Humana had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $26.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.67 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Humana will post 28.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Humana

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUM. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Humana in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Humana by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.