Hut 8 Mining (HUT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.45 million. Hut 8 Mining had a negative net margin of 157.77% and a negative return on equity of 24.75%.

Get Hut 8 Mining alerts:

Hut 8 Mining Stock Performance

Shares of HUT opened at $2.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a current ratio of 9.85. Hut 8 Mining has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $4.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 4.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hut 8 Mining

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. 6.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. It provides computing power to the mining pools in exchange for digital assets. The company serve commercial customers across various industries, including financial, healthcare, government, and those in the growing digital asset, Blockchain, gaming, virtual effects, and Web 3.0 space.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.