Hut 8 Mining (HUT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.
Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.45 million. Hut 8 Mining had a negative net margin of 157.77% and a negative return on equity of 24.75%.
Hut 8 Mining Stock Performance
Shares of HUT opened at $2.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a current ratio of 9.85. Hut 8 Mining has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $4.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 4.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.26.
Hut 8 Mining Company Profile
Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. It provides computing power to the mining pools in exchange for digital assets. The company serve commercial customers across various industries, including financial, healthcare, government, and those in the growing digital asset, Blockchain, gaming, virtual effects, and Web 3.0 space.
