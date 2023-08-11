ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) EVP Rodney Mark Jr. Lee Sells 3,169 Shares

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) EVP Rodney Mark Jr. Lee sold 3,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total value of $412,065.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,299.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ICF International Price Performance

NASDAQ:ICFI opened at $129.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 0.61. ICF International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.53 and a 52-week high of $131.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $500.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.63 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ICF International, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICF International Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.37%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of ICF International from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,844,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ICF International by 42.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in ICF International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 153,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in ICF International by 38.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICF International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 153,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,466,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

