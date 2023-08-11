ICL Group Ltd to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:ICL)

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th.

ICL Group has a payout ratio of 80.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect ICL Group to earn $0.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.9%.

Shares of NYSE ICL opened at $6.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.52. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ICL Group has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $11.03.

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. ICL Group had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ICL Group will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ICL. Bank of America cut ICL Group from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on ICL Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ICL Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of ICL Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $7.83.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ICL Group by 1,091.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ICL Group during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the first quarter valued at about $139,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ICL Group by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,542,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,686,000 after purchasing an additional 711,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in ICL Group by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 442,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 68,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.17% of the company’s stock.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

