ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ICL Group had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Shares of ICL Group stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $6.51. 256,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,275,537. ICL Group has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $11.03. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in ICL Group by 1,091.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in ICL Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ICL Group by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,542,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,686,000 after acquiring an additional 711,544 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in ICL Group by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 442,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after acquiring an additional 68,126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ICL. Bank of America cut shares of ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on ICL Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on ICL Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of ICL Group in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

