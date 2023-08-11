ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ICL Group had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share.
ICL Group Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of ICL Group stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $6.51. 256,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,275,537. ICL Group has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $11.03. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.52.
ICL Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.11%.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on ICL. Bank of America cut shares of ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on ICL Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on ICL Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of ICL Group in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.83.
ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.
