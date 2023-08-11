IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Trading 13.6% Higher

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 13.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.15 and last traded at $24.59. 416,674 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 533,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.64.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IDYA. Wedbush upped their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Guggenheim raised their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. SVB Securities started coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEAYA Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.44.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.03. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 143.90% and a negative return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 million. The company’s revenue was up 97.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason Throne sold 9,485 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $218,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 10,417 shares of company stock worth $239,591 over the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDYA. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 5,385 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 27.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $253,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 19.2% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 22.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 26,913 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

