Identillect Technologies (CVE:ID) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Shares of Identillect Technologies Corp. (CVE:ID – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 7000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Identillect Technologies Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.01. The firm has a market cap of C$1.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.38.
Identillect Technologies Company Profile
Identillect Technologies Corp. develops an email encryption software solution. It offers Delivery Trust, an email encryption technology that targets organizations of various sizes, as well as individuals, including medical professionals, insurance companies, accountants, lawyers, real estate agents, and educators in the United States and Mexico.
