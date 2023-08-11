IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Price Target Cut to $17.00

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Free Report) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for IGM Biosciences’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.30) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.38) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.48) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($5.65) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim dropped their target price on IGM Biosciences from $38.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on IGM Biosciences from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on IGM Biosciences from $31.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.09.

IGM Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of IGMS stock opened at $7.86 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.21. IGM Biosciences has a 52 week low of $7.64 and a 52 week high of $28.20. The company has a market cap of $338.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of -0.31.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. IGM Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 84.18% and a negative net margin of 14,007.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.33) earnings per share. Analysts expect that IGM Biosciences will post -5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jakob Haldor Topsoe purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $31,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 78,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,110.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other IGM Biosciences news, Director M Kathleen Behrens acquired 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 330,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,645,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jakob Haldor Topsoe acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $31,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 78,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,110.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 56.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IGM Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 16.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,622,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,290,000 after acquiring an additional 376,832 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 22.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 845,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,618,000 after buying an additional 154,633 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 100.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 830,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,188,000 after buying an additional 415,028 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 739,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,827,000 after buying an additional 16,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 166.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 589,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,627,000 after buying an additional 368,089 shares during the last quarter. 40.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's product candidate, including imvotamab (IGM-2323), an IgM-based CD20 x CD3 bispecific antibody T cell engager that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

