Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) Short Interest Up 577.5% in July

Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a growth of 577.5% from the July 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Ilika Stock Performance

ILIKF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.58. 46,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,295. Ilika has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Ilika from GBX 125 ($1.60) to GBX 120 ($1.53) in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Ilika Company Profile

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid-state batteries under the Stereax name primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, rest of Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, medical, transportation, electric vehicles, and cordless consumer electronics/ smart cities.

