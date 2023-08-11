Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The life sciences company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.30, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 93.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Illumina updated its FY23 guidance to $0.75-0.90 EPS.

Illumina Trading Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ ILMN traded down $6.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $179.10. 448,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,390,956. Illumina has a one year low of $175.81 and a one year high of $248.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.52. The stock has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total value of $95,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,022 shares in the company, valued at $8,747,861.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Illumina

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Illumina by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,544 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at $2,093,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at $418,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $337.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Illumina from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.26.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

