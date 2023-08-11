Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target Lowered to $180.00 at Robert W. Baird

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $229.00 to $180.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ILMN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Illumina from $337.00 to $328.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their target price on Illumina from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $235.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $181.36 on Thursday. Illumina has a 1 year low of $175.81 and a 1 year high of $248.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.96, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 93.86%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Illumina will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,304,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 312.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Illumina by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,118 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $82,853,000 after acquiring an additional 7,114 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in Illumina by 13.8% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 826 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 16.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 10.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

