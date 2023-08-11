Ilustrato Pictures International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILUS) Short Interest Up 1,225.0% in July

Ilustrato Pictures International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILUS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 1,225.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,430,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Ilustrato Pictures International Stock Performance

Ilustrato Pictures International stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. Ilustrato Pictures International has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04.

Ilustrato Pictures International Company Profile

Ilustrato Pictures International Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the public safety, technology, engineering, and manufacturing sectors in New York, London, and Dubai. The company's Emergency & Response division designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty equipment, vehicles, and related parts and services, including firefighting equipment, firefighting vehicles, and firefighting vehicle superstructures.

