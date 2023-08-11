Ilustrato Pictures International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILUS) Short Interest Up 1,225.0% in July

Ilustrato Pictures International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILUS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 1,225.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,430,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Ilustrato Pictures International Stock Performance
Ilustrato Pictures International stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. Ilustrato Pictures International has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04.
Ilustrato Pictures International Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ilustrato Pictures International
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Drinks, Chips & Drugs: A Surprising List of 10-Year Stock Winners
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Dividend Stocks Lag Behind 2023 Market Rally as AI Stocks Surge
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Stock Dilution: What it is, How it Works and Examples
Receive News & Ratings for Ilustrato Pictures International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ilustrato Pictures International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.