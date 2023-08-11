indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.40.

INDI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Friday. B. Riley cut their target price on indie Semiconductor from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of indie Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

In other indie Semiconductor news, President Ichiro Aoki sold 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $811,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 6,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,425.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $201,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $328,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 419,000 shares of company stock worth $3,875,790 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company's stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 31.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,298,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,605,000 after purchasing an additional 552,229 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 85,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 16,470 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 546,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 275,314 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,201,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,293,000 after purchasing an additional 289,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 1,234,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,605,000 after purchasing an additional 264,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INDI traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.34. 7,748,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,925,037. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.33 and a 200 day moving average of $9.23. indie Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $5.66 and a 1 year high of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.81.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.02 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 18.69% and a negative net margin of 102.77%. On average, analysts forecast that indie Semiconductor will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, rest of Asia Pacific, and Europe.

