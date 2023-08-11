indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target points to a potential upside of 65.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut indie Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.40.

Shares of INDI traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.23. 6,239,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,915,573. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.81. indie Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $11.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.33 and its 200 day moving average is $9.23.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 102.77% and a negative return on equity of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $40.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.02 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that indie Semiconductor will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Ichiro Aoki sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $811,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 6,341 shares in the company, valued at $51,425.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other indie Semiconductor news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total transaction of $350,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,151,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,096,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ichiro Aoki sold 100,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $811,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 6,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,425.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 419,000 shares of company stock worth $3,875,790 in the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INDI. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $29,863,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 7,290,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,503,000 after buying an additional 2,772,585 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,654,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533,293 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,058,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in indie Semiconductor by 43.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,111,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, rest of Asia Pacific, and Europe.

