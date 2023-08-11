Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.06-$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $361.00 million-$391.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $426.67 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INFN. Northland Securities cut their price target on Infinera from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Infinera from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Infinera from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Infinera from $5.00 to $4.60 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Infinera from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Infinera currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.65.

Infinera stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,743,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,645,996. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.69. Infinera has a 12-month low of $3.62 and a 12-month high of $7.80. The company has a market capitalization of $949.86 million, a P/E ratio of -105.25 and a beta of 1.43.

In related news, CEO David W. Heard acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 744,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,687,467.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Infinera by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 91,442 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Infinera by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,268 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of Infinera by 15.5% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Infinera by 85.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,291 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Infinera by 2.6% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 101,295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the period.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

