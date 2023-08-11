Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Stake Trimmed by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP lowered its stake in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 6,613.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 885,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,342,000 after buying an additional 872,469 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,974,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Ingevity by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,512,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,523,000 after buying an additional 433,173 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,657,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,398,000 after purchasing an additional 322,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ingevity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NGVT shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ingevity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday. Loop Capital upgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet cut Ingevity from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ingevity from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ingevity in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingevity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.33.

Ingevity Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE NGVT traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.98. 41,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,828. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.97. Ingevity Co. has a twelve month low of $46.52 and a twelve month high of $90.81.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. The business had revenue of $481.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.43 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 10.18%. Ingevity’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ingevity Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ingevity



Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

