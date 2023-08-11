Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) PT Lowered to $117.00

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ingredion from $120.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Ingredion from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $119.20.

Shares of INGR traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.68. 505,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,919. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.41. Ingredion has a twelve month low of $78.81 and a twelve month high of $113.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.01). Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingredion will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.14%.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 1,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $211,329.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,227,262.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total transaction of $128,261.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,032.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 1,921 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $211,329.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,227,262.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,864 shares of company stock worth $1,170,058 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter worth about $499,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

