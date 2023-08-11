InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) to Issue $0.01 Dividend

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 11th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0113 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

InPlay Oil Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:IPOOF opened at $2.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. InPlay Oil has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $3.08. The company has a market cap of $179.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.97.

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. InPlay Oil had a net margin of 30.62% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The company had revenue of $61.26 million for the quarter.

InPlay Oil Company Profile

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It also produces light-oil primarily in the Willesden Green area of central Alberta.

