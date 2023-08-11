Insider Buying: Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Major Shareholder Buys 2,400 Shares of Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker purchased 2,400 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $35,976.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 58,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Alphatec Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATEC opened at $14.95 on Friday. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $19.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.57.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATEC. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Alphatec from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Alphatec from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Alphatec from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Alphatec from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,767,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,183,000 after buying an additional 1,410,693 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in Alphatec in the first quarter valued at $15,068,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphatec during the first quarter worth $10,296,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Alphatec by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,436,267 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,824,000 after buying an additional 616,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Alphatec by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,071,701 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,586,000 after purchasing an additional 483,935 shares during the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphatec

(Get Free Report)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.