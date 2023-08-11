Insider Buying: Atlantic Lithium Limited (ASX:A11) Insider Buys 200,000 Shares of Stock

Atlantic Lithium Limited (ASX:A11 – Get Free Report) insider Amanda Harsas purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.34 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of A$67,800.00 ($44,605.26).
Atlantic Lithium Stock Performance
Atlantic Lithium Company Profile
Atlantic Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is the Ewoyaa lithium project located in Ghana. It also holds interest in a lithium property covering an area of 774 square kilometers in Côte d'Ivoire.
