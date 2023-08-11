Insider Buying: Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Director Acquires $21,150.00 in Stock

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) Director Paul Howard Sutherland bought 9,000 shares of Gaia stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.35 per share, with a total value of $21,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 163,241 shares in the company, valued at $383,616.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Paul Howard Sutherland also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 9th, Paul Howard Sutherland purchased 4,509 shares of Gaia stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.57 per share, for a total transaction of $11,588.13.
- On Thursday, August 3rd, Paul Howard Sutherland bought 28 shares of Gaia stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.42 per share, for a total transaction of $67.76.
Gaia Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ GAIA opened at $2.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Gaia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $4.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average of $2.76.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaia
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Gaia in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Gaia
Gaia Company Profile
Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Gaia
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- Alibaba Explodes On Earnings, Inching Toward Triple Digit Prices
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- Is It Time To Game The Roblox Market?
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- 2 Cheap Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.