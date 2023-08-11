Insider Buying: Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Director Acquires $21,150.00 in Stock

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) Director Paul Howard Sutherland bought 9,000 shares of Gaia stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.35 per share, with a total value of $21,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 163,241 shares in the company, valued at $383,616.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Paul Howard Sutherland also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Gaia alerts:

On Wednesday, August 9th, Paul Howard Sutherland purchased 4,509 shares of Gaia stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.57 per share, for a total transaction of $11,588.13.

On Thursday, August 3rd, Paul Howard Sutherland bought 28 shares of Gaia stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.42 per share, for a total transaction of $67.76.

Gaia Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ GAIA opened at $2.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Gaia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $4.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average of $2.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaia

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GAIA. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Gaia during the first quarter worth $29,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gaia by 1,087.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10,876 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaia in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Gaia by 259.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 38,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Gaia by 15.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the period. 31.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Gaia in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Gaia

Gaia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.