Insider Buying: NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Director Acquires 650 Shares of Stock

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) Director Jason David Brown purchased 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.99 per share, for a total transaction of $24,043.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,822.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NBTB stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,469,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,988. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.52 and a 52 week high of $48.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.27%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NBT Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 198.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 56.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NBTB shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NBT Bancorp from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

