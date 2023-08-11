Insider Selling: Airtel Africa Plc (LON:AAF) Insider Sells 666,175 Shares of Stock

Airtel Africa Plc (LON:AAF – Get Free Report) insider Olusegun Ogunsanya sold 666,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.42), for a total value of £739,454.25 ($944,989.46).

Airtel Africa Trading Up 0.5 %

AAF traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) on Friday, hitting GBX 116.10 ($1.48). 3,360,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,951,074. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 114.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 115.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.95, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.53. Airtel Africa Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 102.20 ($1.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 148.90 ($1.90). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 825.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Airtel Africa alerts:

About Airtel Africa

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Airtel Africa Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and mobile money services in Nigeria, East Africa, and Francophone Africa. It offers prepaid and postpaid wireless voice, international roaming, and fixed line telephone services; data communication services, including 2G, 3G, and 4G; and mobile money services, such as digital wallet payments systems, microloans, savings, and international money transfers.

Receive News & Ratings for Airtel Africa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airtel Africa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.