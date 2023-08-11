Insider Selling: Airtel Africa Plc (LON:AAF) Insider Sells 666,175 Shares of Stock

Airtel Africa Plc (LON:AAF – Get Free Report) insider Olusegun Ogunsanya sold 666,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.42), for a total value of £739,454.25 ($944,989.46).
Airtel Africa Trading Up 0.5 %
AAF traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) on Friday, hitting GBX 116.10 ($1.48). 3,360,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,951,074. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 114.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 115.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.95, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.53. Airtel Africa Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 102.20 ($1.31) and a 12 month high of GBX 148.90 ($1.90). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 825.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.09.
About Airtel Africa
