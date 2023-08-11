Insider Selling: bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) CEO Sells 16,929 Shares of Stock

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 16,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total transaction of $59,928.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,471.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

bluebird bio Stock Down 4.5 %

bluebird bio stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,656,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,371,104. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $8.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day moving average of $4.21. The firm has a market cap of $359.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.91.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.05. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 3,054.45% and a negative return on equity of 52.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.29) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 360.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on BLUE shares. Barclays upgraded shares of bluebird bio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, bluebird bio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On bluebird bio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 8,060 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 709,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 120,446 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the 4th quarter worth about $1,289,000. 92.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in researching, developing and commercializing potentially transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. It also offers ZYNTEGLO or beti-cel and SKYSONA or eli-cel gene therapies. The company was founded by Philippe Leboulch and Ronald C.

Featured Articles

