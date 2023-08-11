Insider Selling: CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) CEO Sells 46,504 Shares of Stock

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 46,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $482,246.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 719,434 shares in the company, valued at $7,460,530.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

CXW stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.49. The company had a trading volume of 800,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.39 and a 200 day moving average of $9.48. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $13.50.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.21). CoreCivic had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $463.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. CoreCivic’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CoreCivic by 7.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 78,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in CoreCivic by 13.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CXW has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Tuesday.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

