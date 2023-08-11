Insider Selling: Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Director Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Free Report) Director Matthew Morris sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total value of $337,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,021.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CRF opened at $8.50 on Friday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.86 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.78.

Get Cornerstone Total Return Fund alerts:

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1173 per share. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cornerstone Total Return Fund

About Cornerstone Total Return Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 5.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 2.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 76,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 5.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 40,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 2.1% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.