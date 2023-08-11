Insider Selling: Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Director Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Free Report) Director Matthew Morris sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total value of $337,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,021.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CRF opened at $8.50 on Friday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.86 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.78.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1173 per share. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.
About Cornerstone Total Return Fund
Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
