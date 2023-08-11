Insider Selling: Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) CEO Sells $1,603,777.16 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 24,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.28, for a total transaction of $1,603,777.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,501 shares in the company, valued at $13,024,086.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Monday, August 7th, Mark Evan Jones sold 12,192 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $807,110.40.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Mark Evan Jones sold 9,400 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $564,564.00.

On Friday, May 12th, Mark Evan Jones sold 100 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $6,000.00.

NASDAQ GSHD opened at $64.26 on Friday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52 week low of $29.23 and a 52 week high of $76.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 247.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 130,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,189,000 after acquiring an additional 27,262 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,734,000 after acquiring an additional 18,549 shares in the last quarter.

GSHD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $64.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $60.54 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.57.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

