Insider Selling: Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) VP Sells $219,028.00 in Stock

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) VP Michael David Jones sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.68, for a total transaction of $219,028.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,040 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,467.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of GPI traded up $10.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $273.34. 174,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,447. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.16 and a 1-year high of $277.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $252.44 and its 200 day moving average is $231.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $11.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.08 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 3.98%. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $12.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 42.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Group 1 Automotive Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 3.88%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $295.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Benchmark increased their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $300.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $134.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GPI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $3,247,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 33.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 13,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 228.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $744,000. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

About Group 1 Automotive

(Get Free Report)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.