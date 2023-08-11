Insider Selling: Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) EVP Sells 23,817 Shares of Stock

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) EVP Paul G. Heller sold 23,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $283,184.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 505,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,269.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.00. 8,703,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,833,834. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.98.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 24.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on HBAN shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 313.4% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Stories

