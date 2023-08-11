Insider Selling: Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) CFO Sells $26,616.60 in Stock

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) CFO Steven Pfanstiel sold 2,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total transaction of $26,616.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,684.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNS opened at $7.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 10.23 and a quick ratio of 10.22. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $11.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.17.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.10. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 179.11% and a negative net margin of 169.99%. The business had revenue of $10.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 million. Analysts anticipate that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $286,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 590.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 135,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 115,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $727,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MRNS. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

