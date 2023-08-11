Insider Selling: MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW) Major Shareholder Sells 217,106 Shares of Stock

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry sold 217,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $343,027.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,851,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,504,602.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Frank Porter Stansberry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 25th, Frank Porter Stansberry sold 700 shares of MarketWise stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $1,428.00.

On Friday, July 7th, Frank Porter Stansberry sold 900 shares of MarketWise stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $1,800.00.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Frank Porter Stansberry sold 6,946 shares of MarketWise stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $13,892.00.

On Monday, July 3rd, Frank Porter Stansberry sold 890 shares of MarketWise stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $1,780.00.

MarketWise Trading Down 20.5 %

MKTW traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,234. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.97. MarketWise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $4.10.

MarketWise Announces Dividend

MarketWise ( NASDAQ:MKTW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The newsletter publisher reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $126.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.00 million. MarketWise had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 2.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that MarketWise, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%.

Institutional Trading of MarketWise

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MKTW. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the 1st quarter worth $1,893,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MarketWise by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,511,211 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $7,133,000 after purchasing an additional 706,607 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in MarketWise by 659.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,800 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 77,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in MarketWise by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,125 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares during the period. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in MarketWise during the 1st quarter worth $267,000. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of MarketWise in a report on Friday, June 30th.

About MarketWise

MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.

Further Reading

