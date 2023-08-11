Insider Selling: Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) EVP Sells 7,002 Shares of Stock

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,127,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Nucor Stock Up 0.2 %
NUE traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $166.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,053,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,797. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.96. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $102.86 and a 12-month high of $182.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.60.
Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.22. Nucor had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Nucor Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 9.42%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nucor
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 15,470.4% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
NUE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Nucor from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.33.
About Nucor
Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.
