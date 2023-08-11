Insider Selling: Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) CFO Sells 9,900 Shares of Stock

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,138,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,803 shares in the company, valued at $11,937,345. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PSX traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.64. 2,557,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,431,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $74.02 and a 1 year high of $117.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.27. The company has a market capitalization of $51.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $35.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phillips 66

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 63,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after buying an additional 7,245 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 16,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 10,464 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $106.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.77.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

