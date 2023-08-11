Insider Selling: Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sells $611,153.84 in Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.63, for a total transaction of $611,153.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,749,497.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Qualys Price Performance

Qualys stock opened at $147.27 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.10 and a 12-month high of $162.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.46 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Qualys from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Qualys from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Qualys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qualys

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Qualys by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 838,727 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,130,000 after buying an additional 15,531 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Qualys by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its holdings in Qualys by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 38,372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,662 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Qualys by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,276 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Qualys during the 4th quarter worth $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

