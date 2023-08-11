Insider Selling: Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW) Director Sells 9,465 Shares of Stock

Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 9,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total transaction of $31,518.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,166,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,433,152.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ae Red Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 7th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 15,463 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total transaction of $53,192.72.

On Friday, August 4th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 9,745 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total transaction of $33,425.35.

On Wednesday, August 2nd, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 12,182 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total transaction of $43,124.28.

On Monday, July 31st, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 26,774 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total transaction of $97,992.84.

On Friday, July 28th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 18,030 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total transaction of $61,482.30.

On Wednesday, July 26th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 12,498 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total transaction of $41,243.40.

On Monday, July 24th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 14,946 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total transaction of $50,218.56.

On Friday, July 21st, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 20,008 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total transaction of $70,628.24.

On Monday, June 12th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 40,499 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $101,247.50.

On Thursday, June 8th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 32,248 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total transaction of $81,909.92.

Shares of Redwire stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.54. 138,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,541. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.96. Redwire Co. has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $4.58. The company has a market cap of $227.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.76.

Redwire ( NYSE:RDW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Redwire had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 530.39%. The business had revenue of $60.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Redwire Co. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDW. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Redwire during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Redwire by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 64,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 11,873 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Redwire during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Redwire by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Redwire during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. 9.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Redwire in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Redwire Corporation operates as a space infrastructure company in the United States, Netherlands, Luxemburg, the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Spain, South Korea, Poland, and internationally. It provides critical space solutions and reliability components for solar power generation, in-space 3D printing and manufacturing, avionics, critical components, sensors, digital engineering, and space-based biotechnology.

