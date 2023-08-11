Insider Selling: SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CEO Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 870,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,114,820.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Tomer Weingarten also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SentinelOne alerts:

On Monday, August 7th, Tomer Weingarten sold 9,959 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $155,061.63.

On Thursday, July 13th, Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $605,200.00.

On Tuesday, July 11th, Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $596,000.00.

On Friday, June 16th, Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $654,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $638,400.00.

On Tuesday, June 6th, Tomer Weingarten sold 21,697 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $274,250.08.

On Friday, May 12th, Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $714,000.00.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

Shares of SentinelOne stock opened at $14.99 on Friday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.43 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.05.

Institutional Trading of SentinelOne

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 82.90% and a negative return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $133.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of S. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in SentinelOne by 86,543.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 44,095,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,838,000 after purchasing an additional 44,044,310 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,317,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,376,000 after acquiring an additional 10,656,778 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,765,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SentinelOne by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,516,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,119,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the 1st quarter valued at $184,096,000. Institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

S has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens downgraded shares of SentinelOne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on SentinelOne from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Westpark Capital cut SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. BTIG Research lowered shares of SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of SentinelOne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.69.

View Our Latest Research Report on S

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.