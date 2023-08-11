Insider Selling: Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) CFO Sells 44,872 Shares of Stock

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Free Report) CFO Jason Roswig sold 44,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $450,066.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,348.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Skillz Stock Performance

NYSE SKLZ traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $9.45. 303,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,760. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.66. Skillz Inc. has a one year low of $8.12 and a one year high of $43.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.15. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Get Skillz alerts:

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by ($0.40). Skillz had a negative net margin of 145.87% and a negative return on equity of 50.28%. The business had revenue of $44.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.89 million. Analysts expect that Skillz Inc. will post -5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Skillz in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

View Our Latest Report on Skillz

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skillz

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $786,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Skillz by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,657,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 102,843 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Skillz by 266.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 40,500 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Skillz by 37.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 250,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 67,600 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Skillz in the first quarter worth approximately $171,000. Institutional investors own 51.22% of the company’s stock.

About Skillz

(Get Free Report)

Skillz Inc operates a mobile game platform in the United States and internationally. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users. The company distributes games through direct app download from its website, as well as through third-party platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.