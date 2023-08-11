Insider Selling: Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Director Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $287,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 121,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,950,593.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Targa Resources Stock Down 0.1 %
NYSE TRGP traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $84.19. 1,698,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,581,916. The company has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.28 and a 200 day moving average of $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Targa Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $57.23 and a twelve month high of $85.53.
Targa Resources Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.20%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Targa Resources
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Targa Resources from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.64.
Read Our Latest Report on Targa Resources
Targa Resources Company Profile
Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.
