Insider Selling: Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Director Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $287,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 121,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,950,593.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Targa Resources Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE TRGP traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $84.19. 1,698,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,581,916. The company has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.28 and a 200 day moving average of $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Targa Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $57.23 and a twelve month high of $85.53.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Targa Resources

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Targa Resources from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.64.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

