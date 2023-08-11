Insider Selling: Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) EVP Sells 2,577 Shares of Stock

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) EVP G Clark White sold 2,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total transaction of $218,323.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,865 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

TRGP stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,064,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,534. The firm has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 2.28. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $57.23 and a 1-year high of $85.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Targa Resources

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Aviva PLC increased its position in Targa Resources by 119.1% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 189,509 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after acquiring an additional 103,025 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 205.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 21,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

TRGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Targa Resources

About Targa Resources

(Get Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.