Insider Selling: Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) EVP Sells 2,577 Shares of Stock

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) EVP G Clark White sold 2,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total transaction of $218,323.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,865 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,122.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Targa Resources Stock Performance
TRGP stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,064,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,534. The firm has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 2.28. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $57.23 and a 1-year high of $85.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.
Targa Resources Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.20%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
TRGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.64.
About Targa Resources
Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.
