Insider Selling: The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Chairman Sells 120,631 Shares of Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) Chairman John C. Malone sold 120,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $8,480,359.30. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,770,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,800,526.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

LSXMK traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.66. 1,524,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,935,851. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.57. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.24 and a fifty-two week high of $26.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 22.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 94,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 17,515 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,572,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,466,000 after acquiring an additional 49,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 131,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. 55.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LSXMK shares. Pivotal Research cut their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

